NLA have not received any proposal from GFA to sponsor Ghana Premier League – Sammi Awuku

NLA pay GH₵1M to both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko as sponsorship package



NLA deny reaching agreement with GFA to sponsor GPL



Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku has dismissed reports that the NLA has reached an agreement with the Ghana Football Association to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.



According to Sammi Awuku, the Ghana Football Association have not written to them officially to come on board as the headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League.



He stated that it was only Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Real Tamale United who wrote to his outfit to sponsor them but they decided to sponsor the Phobians and the Porcupines for the meantime.

“Officially Ghana Football Association haven’t written to us to sponsor the league since I came. But unofficially some of the officials have engaged me for NLA to sponsor the league but there has been nothing official from them for us to sponsor the league.”



He added that though there was a discussion between the past NLA Director-General and the Ghana Football Association, there hasn’t been any follow-up from the GFA since he took over as NLA boss.



“It is good for us to commercialize the game but they haven’t come and I’m not saying that we will accept to sponsor the league when they come but I don’t know how the conversation will go since we haven’t meet officially. I came to meet their proposal for sponsorship when I assumed that office but they haven’t followed up on the conversation they had with the previous Director-General,” Sammi Awuku said in the audio that was played on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Meanwhile the NLA have partnered both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko with a one million Ghana cedis sponsorship package each.



