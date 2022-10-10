2
NPP polls: Bukom Banku sings Kennedy Agyapong’s praise

Bukom Banku Kennedy Agyapong.png Kennedy Agyapong and Bukom Banku

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku has heaped praises on Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong.

Bukom Banku who is known to be a staunch follower of the National Democratic Congress hailed the politician as very creative.

Beginning with his signature intro, the boxer said, “My name is Braimah Kamoko a.k.a Bukom Banku… this is Kennedy Agyapong, the man himself is creative all over the world and in the country.”

Kennedy Agyapong is aiming to become the New Patriotic Party presidential aspirant ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The businessman joins the likes of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen among others who are eyeing to succeed president Akufo-Addo as the NPP's next flagbearer.

Bukom Banku has never hidden his love for the NDC as he campaigned for former president John Mahama in the 2012 and 2016 elections.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
