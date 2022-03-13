NSA: Cape Coast Stadium ready for Stars, Nigeria World Cup Qualifier

The National Sports Authority (NSA) says the Cape Coast Sports Stadium is ready and in a very good condition to host the epic Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game against Nigeria.

According to the NSA, pitch and other facilities at the venue are in good shape and was ready to host the event.



According to Director of NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi , the NSA’s men were dispatched to the Cape Coast Stadium two weeks ago and have worked on the pitch, the stands, dressing rooms, media centres, mixed zone areas and other places.



“Our men have been on the ground for the past one week in an effort to ensure that we host the game under very pleasant circumstances. We have given special attention to the turf; watering and carrying other essential works on it,”he told Media After inspection of the Cape-Coast stadium pitch.



”As we speak now, I can confidently tell you that the pitch especially is 100 per cent ready for the game. Floodlights are working very well and there are other measures in place to power them when the unexpected occurs.”

However, the NSA in a statement revealed that work has commenced to get the pitch ready for the match.



Meanwhile, the first leg of Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup playoff will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium whereas the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 25 and 29 respectively.



Watch Full Video Here..



