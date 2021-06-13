NSA Director-General supports Ghana boxing going scientific

Some of the juvenile boxers

Source: GNA

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi says he fully supports the implementation of science and technology in the development of sports in Ghana.

Addressing boxing coaches at a review and dissemination seminar in Accra, he said the best way to move Ghana Sports forward and win more medals at international competition is to train with scientific methods and equipment.



The seminar which was organized by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) with support from the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) is to impart new ways of doing things to the coaches to achieve positive results.



Participants were taken through anthropometric measurement, nutrition and dietary perspectives, psychological measurements and recommendations.



The seminar was directed by Professor Omotayo and attended by trainers and some friends of boxing.

Also in attendance was Technical/Marketing Consultant of Ghana Boxing, Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, Vice President of the GBA, Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, Mr. Laud Aquaye, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Dr. Ofori Asare, coach Charles Quartey, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union and the media.



The occasion was also used to inaugurate the newly formed national youth and juvenile boxing teams who have President Nana Akufo-Addo as their patron.



Lawyer Foh Amoaning said the nation needs to get back to winning ways at the African, World and Olympic Games, and he showed appreciation to GNPC, Goil, Ghana Gas, ADB and TSEL for supporting the programme.



GBA Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Manly-Spain said the nation needs quality amateur boxers who can become future world champions at the professional level.