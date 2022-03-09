NSA begin works on Cape Coast stadium ahead of Ghana versus Nigeria match

Work on going at the Cape Coast Stadium

The National Sports Authority is working around the clock to improve the bad state of the Cape Coast Stadium pitch ahead of Ghana’s crucial match against Nigeria.



The Black Stars have a date with the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25, 2022.



The stadium pitch which has seen no proper maintenance since its construction has its condition worsened further by the Independence Day parade.

The Cape Coast stadium which is one of the best pitches in the country has been deteriorated with the football dimensions on the pitch all cleared.



However, in a post made by the National Sports Authority, they claimed that they working in earnest to get the pitch ready for the match later this month.



The NSA tweeted, “Work has begun in earnest to restore the Cape Coast Stadium pitch immediately after the 6th March Independence anniversary last Sunday; and in preparation to host the Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup qualifier match on March 25, 2022.”



Ghana had intended to play the match at another venue after it came up that the Presidency had intended to host this year’s Independence parade at the Cape Coast Stadium.



However, the decision to move the match to another venue was turned down by the Confederation of African Football after it came up that the Cape Coast stadium was the only pitch submitted and conditioned by the Ghana Football Association for Black Stars matches.