NSA clashes with GFA again over Baba Yara Stadium

Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi has insisted that Ghana has a stadium to host international standard matches as required by both FIFA and CAF.



CAF removed the Baba Yara stadium from the list of approved stadiums for Senior Category “A” matches after sighting that the stadium “will only be approved for any subsequent CAF/FIFA international senior national teams matches and CAF Men’s inter-clubs competitions following the implementation of all the CAF remarks”.



Reacting to the letter issued by the continent’s football governing body, Prof. Twumasi explained that Ghana’s certification to host international matches had expired hence they would impress on CAF to recertify some stadiums in Ghana.

“The season they were certified to hold matches ended and all these facilities we have in Ghana are going to go through certification for the season ahead so this is not new to us and I think it the Baba Yara is going to be part of three various venues to be submitted to CAF and various certification for this season,” he told Joy FM in an interview.



Prof. Twumasi was also confident that with the recent renovation works which have been undertaken at various match venues, CAF would rescind its decision.



He said, “with the renovation which has gone on at the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara and Cape Coast stadium we are confident that when they are submitted all the minor improvement we need to do will be done.”



The NSA has intended to submit three venues for national team matches to CAF consideration and possible approval.



The reaction by the NSA follows a statement by the Ghana Football Association claiming that there is no FIFA standard pitch in the country again.

According to the statement published on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, CAF withdrew the temporal permit it granted for Ghana versus Nigeria on March 25.



