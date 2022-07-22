NSA congratulates Charles Osei Asibey for winning AFA presidential race 

Charles Osei Asibey the 2nd Vice President of Ghana Athletics Association

Source: GNA

Professor Peter Twumasi Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has congratulated Mr.

Charles Osei Asibey on winning the Presidential race of the Africa Armwrestling Federation (AFA) election.



Mr. Osei Asibey, who doubles as President and founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) went into contention with the former Vice President of AFA, Mr Samuel Jackson.



He polled eight out of 11 votes to ascend the position.



Prof. Twumasi commended the newly elected President for putting in much effort to raise the flag of Ghana high.

He said, " Your success has brought honour to Ghana, and you have proudly lifted the flag of Ghana high on the international stage."



The NSA Director General further wished Mr Osei Asibey well as he leads the continent in the development and promotion of Armwrestling.



Mr Osei Asibey is the first Ghanaian to be elected as AFA President and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).



The GAF President is currently in Lagos, Nigeria as Ghana ready for the 2022 African Armwrestling Championship.