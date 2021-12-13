NSA rents out Accra Sports Stadium for musical concert after suspending GPL games

A photo of the Accra Sports Stadium

NSA closed down Accra Sports Stadium from December 13 to 26

Six GPL games were affected by the stadium closure



Accra Sports Stadium will host Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy’s concert within the same period



The National Sports Authority has reportedly rented out the Accra Sports Stadium for a musical concert on Thursday, December 17 and Saturday, December 25, 2021, respectively.



This comes as a surprise to many football stakeholders as the National Sports Stadium earlier announced that the facility will be closed down from December 13th to December 26, 2021, for renovation works to be carried out.



“The National Sports Authority would like to inform the Ghana Football Association to postpone or reschedule league matches slated from Monday, 13th to Sunday, 26th December 2021 ostensibly for planned maintenance works at the stadium.”

“The authority deeply regrets the inconveniences this request will bring to the clubs,” the statement from NSA said.



However, videos that have been sighted by GhanaWeb shows that the Accra Sports Stadium is being prepared for Stonebwoy’s musical concert on Thursday, December 18, 2021.



Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal will also stage the “Freedom wave” concert at the same venue on December 25.



TWI NEWS



