NSA set to close Accra Sports Stadium for 14 days

A photo of the Accra Sports Stadium

Accra Sports Stadium will be closed from December 13 to 26

GPL to be suspended in Accra for two weeks



Six Ghana Premier League games will be affected during the stadium closure



The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced that the Accra Sports Stadium will be unavailable for Ghana Premier League (GPL) games for two weeks.



The closure of the Accra Sports Stadium according to the NSA is to facilitate maintenance works on the playing field, GhanaWeb understands.



The NSA has communicated to the Ghana Football Association that the renovation works will be carried out from the 13th to 26th December 2021.

“The National Sports Authority would like to inform the Ghana Football Association to postpone or reschedule league matches slated from Monday, 13th to Sunday, 26th December 2021 ostensibly for planned maintenance works at the stadium.”



“The authority deeply regrets the inconveniences this request will bring to the clubs,” the statement from NSA said.



Six games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will be affected by the closure.



Below are the Matches which will be affected by the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium:



#GPLwk8 –

Great Olympics vs Bibiani GoldStars & Accra Lions vs King Faisal



#GPLwk9 –



Accra Hearts of Oak vs Accra & Lions Legon Cities vs Kotoko



#GPLwk10 –



Accra Hearts of Oak vs Bechem United & Legon Cities vs Accra Lions