NSA struggling to settle 17k debts in hotel bills after Black Stars, Nigeria playoff tie

National Sports Authority The National Sports Authority (NSA)

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) is under pressure to settle a whooping Ghc17,000.00, Happy FM has reported.

This debt was incurred during the 2022 World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria in Kumasi in March.

According to the report filed by the Accra-based radio station, hotels, security, medical staff, and officials have not been paid after the game.

Hotel managers from four hotels are chasing the National Sports Authority to settle the bills which cost over Ghc17,000.

Other essential workers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have not been paid after the game.

It will be recalled that Ghana hosted Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 26, 2022, in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff.

The game however ended goalless. The Black Stars however secured a ticket for the Mundial after a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in the return leg.

