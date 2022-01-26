NSA tells GFA to play Nigeria in WC play offs at either Kumasi or Accra Stadium

Baba Yara Stadium

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has instructed the Ghana Football Association to move Ghana's crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play-off against eternal rivals Nigeria to either the Baba Yara or Accra Sports Stadium.

In a letter dated 25th January, 2022 which has been signed by the Director-General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi.



The NSA has instructed the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association to seek an alternative venue for Ghana's World Cup qualifier play-off against Nigeria as the Cape Coast Stadium will be used for Ghana's Independence anniversary commemoration.



As such it will be closed down for any sporting activity as the place will be beautified and prepared for the independence day commemoration.

The Black Stars have in recent times been playing their home matches at the Cape Coast Stadium but will have to switch to a different venue that is either the Baba Yara Stadium or Accra Sports Stadium.



LETTER BELOW:



