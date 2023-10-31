NSA threatens legal actions against Saddick Adams over $60 million stadium renovation money

Sports journalist Saddick Adams

The National Sports Authority [NSA] has debunked allegations that its Director General, Peter Twumasi allegedly diverted $60million handed to him for stadia renovation for his campaign to become a Member of Parliament.

The allegations emerged after sports journalist Saddick Adams claimed that the NSA's renovation work on the Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadiums was substandard, leading to the rapid deterioration of these facilities.



According to Adams, Peter Twumasi aims to divert the $60 million earmarked for renovations into his campaign for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Member of Parliament candidacy in Ahafo Ano South West.



During his show on Angel TV, Adams exclaimed, "This is the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where we are going to play the World Cup qualifiers. The building is leaking despite the fact that we have provided them with millions of dollars for renovations.



"The Director of the National Sports Authority wants to acquire money for his campaign. Nana Akufo-Addo, please be vigilant, or you will face disgrace. If you appoint someone, and they are criticized for their subpar work, reevaluate the situation.



"The NSA frequently requests funding for stadium renovations and has even stated that the Tarkoradi stadium is 90% complete, which is a complete falsehood."

Responding to the allegations made by Saddick Adams, the NSA in a press statement noted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports [MOYS] is responsible for the expenditure of sports projects.



The NSA claimed that they are only responsible for the management of sports facilities with supervision from the MOYS.



“The MOYS is thus the Sector Ministry that handles and takes charge of contracting companies for the construction or renovation of our high capital expenditure sports facilities.”



The NSA further demanded that Saddick Adams to immediately “retract the allegation immediately and apologize to avert any legal consequences.”



JNA/KPE