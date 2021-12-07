NSA wants GPL games postponed for renovation works

A photo of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority has told the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to postpone games at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of renovation works to be carried out at the facility.

The venue serves as a home venue for three Ghana Premier League teams Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, and Accra Lions



The planned repair works, according to the NSA will take place between December 18 to 26.



The NSA letter means the FA must either find an alternative venue or postpone some of the games scheduled for the affected stadia.

The decision by the NSA will further put a strain on organizers of the league who have already been forced to postpone the Hearts vs Kotoko clash due to the travel schedule of the Phobians who are playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.



