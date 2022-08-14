Na God FC beat Port City to seal Division One League qualification

Na God FC

Na God FC came from behind to beat Port City FC 2-1 in the Division Two three-way playoff at the Accra Sports stadium.

The Accra-based side came into the match buoyed by their opening day 3-0 victory against Volta Region’s Agbogba FC.



The Division Two League play-off was specially designed for teams that finished second in the recent Division Two Middle League to fight for the single remaining slot in Zone Three following the demotion of Inter Allies FC.



Sadick Moro opened the scoring for Port City in the 19th minute. The nimble-footed midfielder beautifully controlled a rebound inside the penalty area before smashing home.



The opening goal gave Port City some confidence as they pushed men forward in search of more goals but the defence of Na God FC was equally up to the task as they dealt with the onslaughts.

Ernest Appiah levelled matters for Na God FC in the 63rd minute to send their fans into wild jubilation. The pressure paid off in the 79th minute after the ball touched the hand of a defender in the penalty box after an attempt to clear his lines.



The referee pointed to the spot as he whistled for a penalty in favour of Na God FC. Owusu Brefo sent goalkeeper Saddick Mohammed the wrong way as he smashed a low shot into the bottom corner for the match winner.



The result means Na God FC have qualified for the 2022/23 Division One League after making it back-to-back wins from the two matches.



The Dome-based second-tier Club will join 15 other clubs in Zone Three of the Division One League. The 2022/23 Division One League campaign will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3, 2022, across the three Zones.