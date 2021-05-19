0
Menu
Sports

Na baby girl! Naomi Campbell don born her first pikin

118561386 Gettyimages 1147427945 Super model Naomi Campbell don welcome her first pikin

Wed, 19 May 2021 Source: www.bbc.com

Na baby girl!

Super model Naomi Campbell don welcome her first pikin, a bouncing baby girl.

For May 2017, Naomi bin tell tori pipo Evening Standard magazine say: "I dey tin about borning pikin all di time."

Di 50 years old super model announce di birth of her pikin for Instagram.

Inside di post she say: !One small beautiful blessing don choose me to be her mama, i dey so honoured to get dis gentle soul for my life words n dey to describe di lifelong bond wey I now share wit you my angel. No love pass dis one."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)



Source: www.bbc.com
Disclaimer