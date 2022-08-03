Naa Anang: The Ghanaian-born athlete raising the flag of Australia at Commonwealth Games

Ghanaian-born Australian athlete, Naa Anang

Australian sprinter and long jumper, Naa Anang has qualified for the women's 100m semi-finals at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

Anang is a Ghanaian born who has been representing Australia in track and field games since 2011.



She run will in Heat 2 of the 100m semi-final on August 3, 2022 as she hopes to qualify for her maiden final.



Grew up in Australia



Anang was born on March 10, 1995 in Accra but grew up in Australia. In 2019 she confirmed that her parent emigrated to Australia when she was just six-months old.



"As a kid, I never dreamed about being an athlete. This wasn’t part of my plan. I was born in Ghana, and my family moved to Australia when I was six months old. My name, Naa, means princess, but growing up with two older brothers meant I was more of a tomboy, used to having to fight all the time. In the end that stood to me."



Started representing Australia at age 15

After participating in national schools games she was selected to represent Australia in the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2011.



She was selected after winning the national schools long jump in 2008.



At the Youth Commonwealth Games, Anang won silver in the long jump.



Has two international medals to her credit



Throughout her career, she has won two international medals. Her first was at the Youth Games in 2011 (Silver) before claiming her second at the Summer Universidad in South Korea in 2015(Bronze).



First Australian female athlete to win national 100m and long jump at the same time

Anang became the first woman to win the 100m and long jump double at the 2019 Australian Championships, leaping to a wind-assisted 6.88m (+2.4).



Participated in World Relays in 2019



In the same year, she was selected among the Australian 4x100m relay team that competed at the World Relays Yokohama, Japan.



