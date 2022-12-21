0
Menu
Sports

Naeem Mohammed vows to do his best for new club Halmstad BK

Mohammed Naeem Hn Naeem Mohammed

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Naeem Mohammed has assured fans of Halmstad BK that he will do his best for the club.

The striker has joined the newly-promoted Swedish top-flight league club after ending his stay at Sandvikens IF.

Speaking in an interview, Naeem Mohammed said he is committed to working hard to help the side achieve success.

“My aim has always been to play and the top league and I am happy my hard work has brought me far,” the striker said.

He continued,

“I want to do my maximum best for Halmstad BK and I also thank my former club Sandvikens for the opportunity they gave me.”

Before joining Halmstad BK, Naeem Mohammed had a fantastic stint with Sandvikens IF in the third tier last season.

During that campaign, he scored 25 goals after making 25 appearances for the club.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: