Naija prison break: I no go condemn Nnamdi Kanu – MASSOB leader

Combo foto of MASSOB leader Chief Ralph Uwazuruike and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of di Movement for di Actualization of di Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike say im no go condemn Leader of di proscribed Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu over im pattern of agitation against di Federal goment of Nigeria.

Uwazuruike tok dis one for di interview wey im do with BBC pidgin based on di deadly attack wey happen for Owerri where armed men scatter di Federal prisons and Police Headquarters for di Imo State capital.



Di Nigeria Police Force don tok say na members of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) carry out di deadly attack for Owerri, di Imo State capital on Monday.



Di former Inspector-General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu, say di IPOB and ESN members wey allegedly carry out di attack plenty well well and dem carry modern weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), AK49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), come for di operation.



But unlike im usual response to dis kain attacks wey Police don blame on top IPOB members, Uwazuruike say e dey too early for anybody to blame IPOB.



Im tok say though plenty pipo dey expect am to blame and condemn di IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, im no go do like that sake of say Nigerian goment no dey try for wetin concern South East pipo.



"IG of Police dey wrong to blame dat attack on IPOB. Imo State governor don constitute investigative panel so e dey wrong for IG to pre-empt di panel becaue di pipo wey you dey blame don come out come tok say no be dem do am.

"Before dis time I dey tok say there is no security issue for di South East and we no need tins like di Amotekun for South East but with wetin happen on Monday I don see say na zero security dey for South East.



''Di number of boys wey enter Owerri with arms over 100 of dem and DSS no know, Police no know, no intelligence.



"Na God sey dem no go carry our Governor Hope Uzodima. Wetin happen for Owerri na security failure and IG of Police suppose resign.



"Di federal goment never do anything about wetin happen for Ebonyi state but you see dia swift response to wetin happen for Owerri where nobody die sef. Meanwhile dem suppose treat all di regions equally.



"Una want make I condemn Nnamdi Kanu but I no go condemn am. I no dey support violence but I tok dis one because na bad system dey bring bad pipo," Uwazuruike tok.



