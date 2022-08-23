Name of School Feeding boss pops up in 2014 World Cup allegations

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has said that he had no hand in the selection of caterers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah stated on Sompa FM that the selection process for the caterers was transparent and was handled by a committee on which he had no influence.



Reacting to allegations that his wife was awarded the bid for the provision of food for the team and supporters, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said that his wife owns no catering firm.



Whiles admitting that his wife is a good cook, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said his wife had no direct role to play in the tournament.



She mentioned the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Program as one of the persons whose firm were included in the committee’s shortlist.



“There was no issue about coconut. I was just drinking my coconut with other officials, the next day rumors began to fly that I had bought a coconut for $200, complete rubbish. The coconut was less than one dollar. They created stories about me.

“They said my wife was the caterer. It’s a complete mess. My wife is a fantastic cook but she is not a caterer. The caterers were shortlisted by the committee. Mrs Quashiga was part. She was selected because she had that experience. Kenkey Boutique and others were also shortlisted.



“The only reason my wife went to Brazil was that her mom was buried two weeks before the tournament so we couldn’t leave her behind. I bought the ticket for her. She was not even part of Ghana’s contingent,” he said.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah also denied rumors that his brother, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was the beneficiary of his position.



He apologized to the ace broadcaster for the controversy and attacks he suffered due to his relationship with him.



“I owe my brother Yaw Ampofo Ankrah a big apology. Yaw didn’t benefit at all when I was a sports minister. If he benefitted, you all would have seen it. He covered the tournament for Supersport and they catered for all his expenses. I never gave him any money. He’s professional and was sponsored by Supersport. He even got an offer from Supersport but he turned it down because he wanted to focus on his beach soccer,” he said.

Elvis Afriyie also on Sompa FM gave detailed information about some incidents that happened at the World Cup in Brazil.



“We began the negotiations in Montenegro. I told the government that we needed a team to speak to the players for understanding to prevail. Hon Adu Asare and Dr Mustapha were sent to speak to the players for three days. The players insisted on getting their $100,000.



"We then moved to Holland and I met them after one day. I called them the five musketeers, Sulley, Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, and Dede. They were five. They said that following consultations with the junior players, they’ve decided to take $100,000. I told them it’s a cabinet decision so they should focus on the game and that if we qualify, I’d get them more than they were asking. They said no and we went to the US.







“In the US, they summoned. Before the first game, they threatened to boycott the first game if they don’t get the $100,000. Amissah Arthur was there and we agreed to pay the $100,000. Unibank had an agreement with the players to pay the money through their accounts but they rejected it.

“They said we had lied to them so they don’t trust us. They wanted the money by cash. I was thorned between sending money or calling their bluff so I called national security. What people don’t know is that the money wasn’t smuggled. FIFA and Brazilian officials were aware”, he said.



Ghana exited the 2014 World with one point and a bag of disgrace after the government flew money to Brazil to give to the players.



Players of the Black Stars were captured kissing monies on television a day before the game against Portugal.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Portugal as they exited the tournament.



