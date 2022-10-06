Namoro Academy: Time to unearth new talent

Players from Namoro Academy

Source: Baidoo Prince

For most players in the world's top-flight leagues, the road to the top has always started with humble beginnings.

Players have dedicated time to learning the skills and antics that make them exceptional and unique on the field from a young age.



Several football players may have begun their careers as street kids. However, the influence and opportunities provided by football academies have been critical in developing such players to their full potential.



Namoro Football Academy, formerly Asokwa Deportive, has spent years assisting in the discovery and development of Ghanaian football talent.

The club's tradition of scouting and developing young talent into world-class players has proven successful over the years, with the pathway producing a significant amount of talent, including former Juventus and Black Stars legend Kwadwo Asamoah, Joel Fameyeh, former Black Meteos forward Abass Issah, AshGold's Appiah McCarthy, and Osman Ibrahim, who currently plays for League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Namoro is currently participating in a football scouting tournament that will see top talents selected by some of Europe's best teams in its quest to produce the next big talent in football. The club won its first game (2:0) against Tafo Young Vipers, displaying their usual entertaining football that wowed the fans.