Nana Akua Amankwaa Quaye 'bags' MA in Brands and Communications Management from UPSA

Nana Akua Amankwaa Quaye

TV3 Sports Journalist, Mrs. Nana Akua Amankwaa Quaye, has notched another milestone in life after earning a master's degree.

Nana Akua studied Master of Art in Brands and Communications Management at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



The 3Sports Head of Production, senior broadcaster, producer/director at Media general Ostia in her 1st Degree in Public Relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and her Diploma In Communications Studies Certificate at JAYEE University College.



Mrs. Nana Akua Amankwaa Quaye is the co-founder of Val Media Consults and CEO of Regna PR & event solution and an advocate for women’s football across the globe seeking to promote the game of women’s football to the highest level.

Akua also doubles as PRO for most Ghanaian footballers, coaches, and Berry Ladies FC.



She has currently graduated with Masters in Brands and Communications Management with flying colours and hoping to pursue the highest high