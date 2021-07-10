Nana Ampomah intensifies pre-season exercise at Royal Antwerp

Sat, 10 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah is leaving no stone unturned as he intensifies his pre-season training with Belgium Jupiler Pro League side Royal Antwerp.
The Fortuna Dusseldorf-owned player is currently on loan in Belgium after an unsuccessful stint in the German Bundesliga.
Nana Ampomah will be hoping to redeem himself in the upcoming season.
The 25-year-old and his teammates have been through some beach work before going through some drills in the gym.
The team has started football works and has lined up a series of friendlies before the start of the new season.
