Nana Ampomah intensifies pre-season exercise at Royal Antwerp

Ghana international Nana Ampomah

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah is leaving no stone unturned as he intensifies his pre-season training with Belgium Jupiler Pro League side Royal Antwerp.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf-owned player is currently on loan in Belgium after an unsuccessful stint in the German Bundesliga.



Nana Ampomah will be hoping to redeem himself in the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old and his teammates have been through some beach work before going through some drills in the gym.



The team has started football works and has lined up a series of friendlies before the start of the new season.