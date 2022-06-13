Nana Ampomah's contract not renewed at Royal Antwerp

Nana Ampomah

Ghana international, Nana Ampomah will not continue his trade with Belgian side Royal Antwerp after the expiration of his contract.

The 26-year-old who joined the Belgian top-flight outfit in October 2020 will see his contract expire this month.



Ahead of next season, Royal Antwerp has decided to release some players with the Ghanaian winger no exception.



The former Waasland-Beveren star contract will not be renewed and will leave the club ahead of the upcoming campaign.



The Ghana international made 78 appearances in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists since joining the club.

Nana Ampomah has capped four times for the Black Stars since his debut in 2017.



