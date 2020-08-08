Sports News

Nana Kofi Babil included in SCR Altach first team ahead of 2020/21 season

Striker, Nana Kofi Babil

Austrian Bundesliga outfit SCR Altch have added budding Ghanaian forward Nana Kofi Babil to their first team squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Babil joined the Vorarlberg-based side on a one-year loan deal from Ghana Premier League giants SC Medeama SC last month.



As part of the initial arrangement, there is an option to make the deal permanent based on how the talented attacker adapts at the club.



The 18-year-old has been drafted into the side's first team squad for the forthcoming campaign after impressing in pre-season training.

Altach coach Alex Pastoor is hoping the young frontman will be an adequate replacement for Sidney Sam who departed the club after the expiration of his contract.



Babil was in sensational form during his debut campaign for Medeama SC in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season where he netted 4 goals and contributed 3 assists in 12 appearances.

