Nana Yaa Brefo scolds Thomas Partey amidst allegations from social media user

Thomas Partey GjM Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angel Broadcasting Network journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo has scolded Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey after a social media user made allegations against him.

In the late hours of Thursday, July 28, 2022, the social media user with the handle @deffonotchaur made serious allegations against the Black Stars midfielder.

During a discussion of the issue on their morning show, the popular broadcaster chastised Partey for choosing a White lady over a Black lady.

"Does she look like a black girl? As for white girls, even a look could land you assault accusations. They should be careful. We are here but they will never take us to five-star hotels. The girl is beautiful."

Thomas Partey is currently with Arsenal as they continue their preparation ahead of the 2023/2022 English Premier League.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
