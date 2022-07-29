Nana Yaa Brefo scolds Thomas Partey amidst allegations from social media user

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Angel Broadcasting Network journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo has scolded Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey after a social media user made allegations against him.

In the late hours of Thursday, July 28, 2022, the social media user with the handle @deffonotchaur made serious allegations against the Black Stars midfielder.



During a discussion of the issue on their morning show, the popular broadcaster chastised Partey for choosing a White lady over a Black lady.



"Does she look like a black girl? As for white girls, even a look could land you assault accusations. They should be careful. We are here but they will never take us to five-star hotels. The girl is beautiful."

Thomas Partey is currently with Arsenal as they continue their preparation ahead of the 2023/2022 English Premier League.



EE/KPE