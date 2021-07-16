Nana Yaw Amponsah chooses Razak Abalora over Fabio Gama as Kotoko’s best signing

CEO of Asante Kotoko SC, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko SC, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has named goalkeeper Razak Abalora as his signing of the season.

Nana Yaw Amponsah had to choose between playmaker, Fabio Gama, and the shot-stopper as the club’s best signing of the season.



Nonetheless, he chose Abalora over Brazilian import who has had impressive numbers despite tasting African Football specifically Ghana Football for the first time.



The Former WAFA gloves-man made his debut in December last year against Dreams FC and has since played 23 matches for the Reds, keeping 12 cleans sheets, conceding 14- 5 in the first round.

Whereas Gama who has had an incredible end to the season after a slow start has 4 goals, 7 assists, and 3 man-of-the-match awards in 27 games.



According to the CEO, Abalora comes first before the Brazilian playmaker.



“Razak Abalora is a fantastic signing in my opinion before Fabio Gama. Many times our defense was breached but he kept us on. He was a good signing," he said.