Nana Yaw Amponsah dedicates ‘CEO of the Year’ award to Cheetah FC president

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has dedicated his 'CEO of Year Award' to the owner and bankroller of Kasoa based Division 2 side Cheetah Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey for his immense contributions to the football fraternity in the country.

Nana Yaw Amponsah in his acceptance speech said that Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey has been a genius and needed to be celebrated.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was awarded for transforming the fortunes of the Ashanti Region-based Kumasi Asante Kotoko on and off the pitch.



He furthermore expressed his profound gratitude to the organizers of the awards.



"I feel elevated to have been given the recognition for the work done over the year. I want to dedicate this award to the President of Cheetah FC, Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey for his innovative brains in football administration".

Abdul Hayye Yartey is seen as a revolutionary in football following his developmental projects that have seen him began the processes to build the Cheetah Sports complex.



"The Okoso Football Pitch" was unveiled 3 weeks ago as the only standardized Astro pitch in Ghana by Cheetah FC with other facilities also coming up.



Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey is a member of the central regional football association executive committee.