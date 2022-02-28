Nana Yaw Amponsah explains how Kotoko can build their own stadium

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has promised to build a stadium in 18-months for the Porcupine Warriors if 100,000 supporters of the club are able to pay $100 each.



According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, although Kotoko has the largest fanbase of any Ghanaian club, he would need just a $100-each contribution from just a fraction of them to erect a modern stadium for Kotoko.



“If I get the 100,000 committed supporters today, what’s today’s date, I will build a stadium for Kotoko in 18 months,” the Kotoko CEO said during an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

He explained that the club requires $10 million to relish its objective of owning its own stadium.



“Each person should pay $100 for just once and multiply it by 100,000. It would be $10 million if you multiply. We don’t need 10 million Kotoko supporters, I need 100,000 Kotoko supporters to give me $100,” Nana Yaw Amponsah stated.



Asante Kotoko who are one of the greatest celebrated clubs on the African continent do not own a Stadium.



The club have decided to play their home matches at the Baba Yara Stadium which serves as home to other clubs in the country.



Nana Yaw Amponsah recently initiated steps to raise funds for the club via virtual seat challenge and sponsorship.