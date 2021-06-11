Nana Yaw Amponsah has done so much for Kotoko - Board Member

Nana Yaw Amponsah

A member of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko board of directors, Mr Kwadwo Boateng Genfi has lauded the club's Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw AAmponsah on the occasion of their one year anniversary as board.

He was recounting the achievements chalked by the board of directors one year on since they were appointed and says the CEO has done creditably well with the various sponsorships and his running of the club.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, he cited the Adako Jachie project and the appointment of a CEO among their achievements in this short stint.



"For instance, if you talk about our achievement if you look at Adako Jachie there was only the pitch the place lacked a lot of facilities some of which you are aware so we decided to develop the place to give the players some comfort."

"Because we were in a hurry we decided to do that project... two when we came it was the board that was running the affairs of the club so quickly we needed to appoint a Chief Executive so one young man came did a good presentation and we thought he was the right person for the job that is Nana Yaw Amponsah and we gave him the job and so far I must say he has done creditably well."



"Giving all the negative circumstances with the COVID-19 and all so far he has done well and I will consider that as an achievement as he has been able to bring sponsorships and done so much for the club," he added.