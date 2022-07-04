Nana Yaw Amponsah hopeful of building a solid foundation for Kotoko

Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO of Kotoko

Source: GNA

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko has reiterated his ambition to build a solid foundation to make the club enviable in the country.

Speaking at the 2022 edition to the Ghana Football Awards, the CEO said he was happy the club had been able to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title but he would not be over excited about for the fact that many CEO’s of Kotoko have achieved same.



“The feeling is good, but we are not over our selves, it’s not a first time Kotoko is winning the league, we are record holders in terms of league triumphs and as I said many have come before me and done it, our project is based on putting the pieces together for others to continue,” he said.



According to him, laying down a foundation for others to take over was the main goal of the board as they seek to put an end to the culture of new executives starting from ground zero whenever they come on board.



He urged football authorities to invest in the youth to help unearth talents to represent Ghana in future.

Nana Yaw Amponsah after being appointed as the CEO of Kotoko in 2020, has been able to transform the team in terms of team development and structures.



The former GFA Presidential aspirant won the CEO of the year at the Ghana Football Awards for two conservative times, winning it in 2021 and 2022.



Having supported the club in previous years, Asante Kotoko swept away five awards at this year’s Ghana Football Awards winning the Male Team of the year and Head Coach of the side, Prosper Ogum also winning the Coach of the Year Award.