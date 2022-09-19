Nana Yaw Amponsah insulted me for criticizing Asante Kotoko - Renowned scout alleges

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Renowned Ghanaian scout, Ebenezer Sefa has alleged that he was verbally abused by the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah after he criticized the club.

Ebenezer Sefa claimed in a panel discussion on Original TV that after delivering an assessment of a performance by Asante Kotoko whiles serving as a panel on television show, Nana Yaw Amponsah called to insult him.



According to him, the management of Asante Kotoko are not opened criticism and often tag people who criticize the team as enemies of the club.



“Nana Yaw Amponsah has called to insult me before. One night after I did an analysis of a Kotoko match on TV, he called to insult me. I’m saying this buttresses the point that they don’t like the truth. That was the last time he spoke to me. I informed some big men at Kotoko about his actions. When you tell them the truth, they assume you have something against them.”



Ebenezer Sefa referenced the incident to validate his position that some persons at Kotoko do not take criticism well.



He noted that honesty and truthfulness are not virtues entertained by these influential persons at Asante Kotoko.



“People at the club don’t like the truth. The players Nana Yaw Amponsah brought as replacements for Mudasiru, Ganiu, Gama, and others were sub-standard” he noted.

Ebenezer Sefa’s comments come on the back of Asante Kotoko’s exit from the CAF Champions League.



The Porcupines were bandied out of the tournament after they lost 3-1 on penalties to Burkinabe side Kadiogo FC at the Baba Yara Stadium in the opening rounds of the Champions League.



Fans are calling for the head of Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management over what they consider to be a catastrophic failure.



