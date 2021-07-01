Nana Yaw Amponsah may skip 5-year ban – Lawyer hints

CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Ghanaian lawyer, Nii Adamah Sackey, Esq, has hinted Nana Yaw Amponsah may escape the five-year ban handed to Phar Rangers, Shareholders and Directors of the club.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee on June 30, 2021, handed Phar Rangers punishment following their decision to withdraw from all GFA organized competitions.



Despite rescinding their decision along the line, the Disciplinary Committee stated that the club violated the rules and regulations of the Association.



However, the DC inflicted a five-year ban on the club, Directors and Shareholders which includes Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah. They also ruled that players of the club are free agents.



But reacting to the sanctions by the Ghana FA, lawyer, Nii Adamah Sackey, Esq said until the Disciplinary Committee is able to prove that shareholders of the club took footballing decisions that resulted in the club being defunct, the shareholders cannot be punished.

“The fundamental thing is that if the shareholders have not committed any act and you yourself assert that they have not committed any act, how then do you punish them? What is the basis for punishing shareholders?



"If you are a shareholder, you are not necessarily an official of the club because an official is involved with the day to day running of the club. The directing minds of the clubs are the directors and employees and officers of the club. Shareholders are not part of the day to day running of the club so unless you can prove to me that shareholders took a decision to make a club defunct, you cannot punish the shareholder,” he told Happy FM.



He added that the Disciplinary Committee seem to be contradicting itself when it states that “We daresay that after considering the full contents of the Statement of Defence of Phar Rangers FC carefully, this Committee finds no trace whatsoever of the Board Resolution or any statement on the defunct position of the club. The club rather used words to the effect that in the mind of the club, the club had already withdrawn but wishes to change their mind by rescinding the withdrawn position because of the effect on other clubs and the league.”