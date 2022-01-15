Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals Kotoko will soon start recruitment for their youth team

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that the Porcupine Warriors will soon start recruitment for their youth team.

According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the youth team is the most important part of every football team in the world, and the club will start recruitment this month.



Speaking to Kotoko Focus TV the football administrator said the club wanted to start recruiting in December last year but stopped because the club had a lot of activities scheduled.



“Gazale and David went to Southampton to get the DNA we want to use so we have to start the recruitment. We wanted to start last December but we paused but there were many activities. You know Kotoko fans, whatever you’d do, the first team results matter to them than anything, if that doesn’t go well, no matter what you do, no one will appreciate so we had to halt certain thing but we will begin with the recruitment this month,”



He also mentioned that Asante Kotoko's signing of young players to their first team during the first transfer window this season is an indication that the club values young players.

“We have the youth team at heart because look at Oppong, Agyapong today, Clinton Opoku, you could see that the youth can play and play well so imagine these boys had been around the Kotoko ranks for three years or two years and have had a feel of the Kotoko spirit, the demands of the fans and they are accustom to, it will be easier for them to play so all the talents we will get across the country and elsewhere [for the senior team], we will try and bring them into the youth team for them to have a feel [of Kotoko culture], then acclimatize before we can promote them”



Nana Yaw Amponsah called on Asante Kotoko fans to help the club achieve the youth team vision.



“Also, we want to transfer more youth team players to sustain the first team because an academy like Right to Dream Academy can transfer a player for 2 millions dollars, how much more Kotoko academy?, he quizzed. We have a bigger name than them so it’s part of our plans but all balls down to finances so I am appealing to the fans to help us achieve our aim,” he ended.