Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals why he sacked Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu Sacking.png Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has explained why the club parted ways with coach Maxwell Konadu.

During his first season with the club, the former Ghana FA Presidential candidate sacked Maxwell Konadu as head coach of the club after an unimpressive performance.

In an interview with Adom TV, Nana Yaw Amponsah indicated that he is a results-oriented person and for that matter, decided to cut ties with Maxwell Konadu who at the time was underperforming.

“I'm a results-oriented person and sacking him does not mean I have a problem with him. He was part of the people pushing me to be named Asante Kotoko CEO. He lobbied for me to become the CEO.”

“He performed well but at a point, we felt we have to let him go. I don't hate him. He is a good person but I'm result-oriented” he said.

The two-time African Champions emerged as winners of the 2021/22 domestic top-flight campaign, their 25th league title in history.

The Porcupine Warriors will be representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
