Nana Yaw Amponsah's boycott, Ogum's complains: What happened at Kotoko meeting on Monday

The uncertainty about the future of Kotoko coach Narteh Ogum continues despite meeting between the board of the directors of the club and coach Dr Narteh Ogum on Monday, July 25, 2022.

In a meeting where CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah didn't turn up, Board Member Baffour Kwame Kusi revealed that the coach cited a breakdown of his relationship with the management as the reason for his resignation.



In the words of Baffour Kwame Kusi, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum resigned because of unfair treatment being meted out to him by the management team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah in the last couple of months.



"The coach said he is resigning because of what the management has been doing to him over the last few months."



"That's what the coach told us today in the meeting but we will also hear from Nana Yaw Amponsah on this issue," Asante Kotoko board member, Baffour Kwame Kusi told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



Asked why Nana Yaw Amponsah was not at the meeting where these allegations were made, Baffour Kwame Kusi stated that the CEO was invited to the meeting but he didn't show up.

"We invited Nana Yaw Amponsah to the board meeting today but he did not show up," he added.



Also, the Board Member didn't disclose what happened at the meeting with regards to coach Narteh Ogum regarding his decision to resign from the club despite some pronouncement from management members that Asante Kotoko has accepted the resignation of the former WAFA coach.



Prosper Narteh won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League in his first season thus breaking the club's 8-year-wait for a league trophy.



