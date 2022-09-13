Nana Yaw Amponsah’s confession after Kotoko’s late goal against RC Kadiogo

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, confessed how he felt uneasy when the Porcupine Warriors were finding it difficult to score against Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo in their CAF Champions League preliminary clash on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Asante Kotoko left it late with a goal from Isaac Oppong, which sealed a narrow 1-0 win for the visitors. Isaac Oppong’s goal came after many fans had almost concluded that the game would settle in a tie.



After the game, Nana Yaw Amponsah disclosed that he was restless at some point, but Ghana’s Ambassador to Benin, Christine Churcher, kept encouraging him not to give up.



“I must confess, mommy is the best person I have ever watched football with. All the time, she says calm down, the last-minute goal will come, we still have time,” the Kotoko CEO said.



“I was all over the place, but mommy was so calm, she understands football so well she kept me really calm…Yesterday, mommy came to encourage us to score a beautiful goal as beautiful as her daughter,” he added.



The 1-0 win gives Kotoko an upper hand going into the second leg scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko are expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday to prepare for the return leg.



JNA/KPE