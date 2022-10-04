Napoli warned about Mohammed Kudus ahead of the Champions League clash in Amsterdam

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Italian Serie A giants, SSC Napoli, have been cautioned to pay critical attention to Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, ahead of their Champions League clash against Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus has been on fire in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season after scoring in back-to-back games against Rangers and Liverpool.



Napoli are currently leading the Group A table, but former Dutch footballer, Ruud Krol, has advised the Italians to map a plan to stop Mohammed Kudus if they want to get the results at the Johan Cruff Arena on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.



"Napoli should keep an eye on Mohammed Kudus. He is the new Ajax starlet. He can play as a [winger] or as a striker without any differences.

"He is being very consistent despite his age," Ruud Krol told football-italia.net ahead of the game.



Mohammed Kudus has scored 7 goals in 11 games in the ongoing 2022/2023 European football season.