6
Menu
Sports

Napoli warned about Mohammed Kudus ahead of the Champions League clash in Amsterdam

Kudus Mohammed Man Of The Match 098765 Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Italian Serie A giants, SSC Napoli, have been cautioned to pay critical attention to Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, ahead of their Champions League clash against Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus has been on fire in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season after scoring in back-to-back games against Rangers and Liverpool.

Napoli are currently leading the Group A table, but former Dutch footballer, Ruud Krol, has advised the Italians to map a plan to stop Mohammed Kudus if they want to get the results at the Johan Cruff Arena on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

"Napoli should keep an eye on Mohammed Kudus. He is the new Ajax starlet. He can play as a [winger] or as a striker without any differences.

"He is being very consistent despite his age," Ruud Krol told football-italia.net ahead of the game.

Mohammed Kudus has scored 7 goals in 11 games in the ongoing 2022/2023 European football season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Related Articles: