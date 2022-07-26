Narteh Ogum blames Nana Yaw Amponsah for his resignation from Kotoko - Board Member reveals

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum resigned from Asante Kotoko because of a breakdown in his relationship with the Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Board Member Baffour Kwame Kusi has disclosed.



Prosper Narteh Ogum met the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko as part of efforts to resolve issues on Monday, July 25, 2020, in Kumasi.



Speaking about what was said at the meeting, Baffour Kwame Kusi told Kessben FM in an interview that coach Ogum blamed the management team for his decision to resign.



Baffour Kwame Kusi revealed that Nana Yaw Amponsah who was accused by Prosper Narteh Ogum was not at the meeting though he was invited by the Board.

"We invited Nana Yaw Amponsah to the board meeting today but he did not show up. The coach said he is resigning because of what the management has been doing to him over the last few months. That's what the coach told us today in the meeting."



He added that the issues that were raised by the 46-year-old manager can be solved for him to continue in his capacity as the head coach of Asante Kotoko.



"We are yet to hear from the management. We are waiting to hear from them (management) if what the coach said is true. The issues are resolvable and the coach can stay," he told Kessben.



