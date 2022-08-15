4
Narteh Ogum confirms departure from Asante Kotoko

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum Resigns As Coach Of Asante Kotoko.png Former Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has confirmed his departure from 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko.

This comes after weeks of media speculations that Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum resigned as the head coach of Asante Kotoko in a zoom conference meeting with the Board of Directors.

This news was confirmed by the Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newtown Dasoberi who told the press that Ogum resigned after his transfer requests were rejected by the Board.

Despite the long silence, Prosper Narteh Ogum has confirmed that news after changing his social media profile from "head coach to former Asante Kotoko coach".

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, breaking Asante Kotoko's 7-year wait for a league trophy.

Asante Kotoko are set to name former Burkina Faso coach, Kamou Malo as their next head coach.



