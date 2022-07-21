Narteh Ogum's resignation from Asante Kotoko: What we know so far

Ogum has resigned from Asante Kotoko

What started off as a social media rumor turned out to be a full story with interesting details about the resignation of Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, news broke that Narteh Ogum has tendered his resignation and was walking out of the Kotoko doors.



Between then and now, a lot has gone on and GhanaWeb brings you a detailed report of events so far.



Ogum resigns



Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM broke the news that Narteh Ogum has made it known to the management of Asante Kotoko that he was stepping down as head of the technical department of the team.



Management locked in meeting over Ogum’s resignation



Few minutes after the news broke, information begin to filter in from various sources with details about the circumstances that resulted in Ogum’s resignation.

Sompa FM on their sports show reported that the management of Asante Kotoko was in a meeting over the decision by the man who them their first league title in seven years.



The report indicated that management after receiving the information from Narteh Ogum tried to talk him out of the decision but the coach was adamant his spell with the club is over.



The management according to the reports has issues with the coach and were unhappy with some development in camp.



Reasons for resignation pop up



Various reasons have been ascribed for Ogum’s decision to walk out of his two-year deal with the club.



Sompa FM reported that Ogum fell out with Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the club.

They add that Ogum had not been paid salaries for a number of months and was unhappy with the direction the club was headed.



Whereas Angel FM reported that the point of divergence between Ogum and the management was the transfer of certain key players.



They report that Ogum was not convinced about the club’s decision to sell some of their key assets heading into a season where they will be playing in the CAF Champions League.



Ogum’s request for 17 new players which include Hearts of Oak’s Afriyie Barnieh was seen as untenable by the management.



Asante Kotoko break silence



Kotoko have broken their silence on the issue with the Administration and Operations Manager of the club confirming earlier reports that Ogum is a goner and will not be reinstated.

Emmanuel Dasoberi told Graphic Sports that management made efforts to have Ogum rescind his decision but the coach would not budge.



“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Mr Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four center-backs.



“It was at the point when some members of the board questioned the justification of some of his requests that Coach Prosper Ogum said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life, so the club must look for a new coach.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:









KPE