Nasiru Mohammed admits he had a difficult time in Bulgaria

Ghanaian forward Nasiru Mohammed has said he endured a difficult time at Bulgarian side Levski Sofia and is happy with his return to BK Hacken.

Mohammed parted ways with Sweden's Hacken in the summer of 2019 for a lucrative three-year deal at Levski Sofia.



But it did not turn out well and was forced to terminate his contract in April over unpaid outstanding signing-on fees and four months salary.



Hacken allowed Nasiru to train with them before the end of last season and have offered him a six months contract.

“In some ways, I felt good in Levski, but in others very badly. In those two years there I only had six months, which were perfect. The rest of the year and a half was crazy and difficult. It's not nice to play for free. I haven't taken anything for six or seven months,” Nasiru told Msn.com.



“It was very difficult. I didn't get a chance to play. Coaches changed a lot, too. The club certainly has its reasons for this situation. Maybe they wanted to play with their boys. At least the fans insist on that.



It wasn't until a year ago, however, that I was told directly that they wanted us to split up. I don't think about the money Levski owes me. The important thing is that I have peace of mind again, a team and the opportunity to play," he added.