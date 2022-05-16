Nathaniel Clyne beats Jeffrey Schlupp to clinch Crystal Palace Man of the Match award

Jeffrey Schlupp

Former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne pipped Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp to win Crystal Palace Man of the Match award following their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, May 15.

Schlupp played a key role in helping the Eagles secure a point at Villa Park - coming off the bench to equalise for Palace after Ollie Watkins' controversial opening goal had given the home side the lead.



The versatile Black Stars asset missed out on a starting role but was introduced in the 78th minute to replace youngster Eberechie Eze.



Just three minutes after his introduction, Schlupp was presented with a good chance and made no mistake to restore parity for Crystal Palace.



Clyne beats off competitions from Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp to the accolade.



He topped the poll with 28.8% of the vote while Eze came in second after impressing in a central position, with 22.8% of the vote. Jeffrey Schlupp, who came off the bench to score the equaliser, came in third (13.9%).

Jeffrey Schlupp who is now fully fit is hoping to feature in the last few matches of the team as he targets a return to the national team in the upcoming international assignments.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







