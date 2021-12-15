National Amputee team presents AFCON title to Sports Minister

National Amputee team with the Sports Minister

The National Amputee team known as Black Challenge on Tuesday presented the African Cup of Nations title they won in Tanzania to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif .

Ghana defeated West African side Liberia 3-2 to win the African Cup of Nations Amputee version played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Saturday 4th December,2021.



The delegation was led by the African Paralympic Committee President, Mr Sampson Deen with players and officials of the association also part of the delegation.



The Minister had some kind words for the team following their title triumph and pledged the support of the government and the people of Ghana.



He also announced that each Black Challenge players will receive $2,000 as reward for clinching gold at the 2021 African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football. This was revealed by Sports Minister on Tuesday when he met the team in Accra.



The Black Challenges defeated powerhouse Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria before a stunning performance saw them beat reigning world champions Angola in the semi-final.



The victory over Angola made them favourites against Liberia and they delivered despite the latter's strong effort.

Ghana coincidentally defeated Liberia in a similar final 14 years ago to win their maiden trophy.



VIDEO BELOW:





?s=20