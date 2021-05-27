National Security Summit: Lawan, Gbajabiamila discuss Nigeria security challenge and solutions

Senate presido Ahmed Lawan (left) wit Femi Gbajabiamila, House of Reps speaker

Di legislative arm of goment don come out wit some ogbonge solutions to di security palava for Nigeria as dem ask stakeholders to join bodi find solutions to di problems.

Leaders of di National Assembly, members of di House of Representatives, traditional leaders, security chiefs, public workers plus politicians gada for di National Intelligence Agency for Abuja for di National Security Summit.



Di summit dey come days afta di Nigeria Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 odas don die for military plane crash for Kaduna state.



According to di Speaker of di House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, di summit na part of di Green Chambers effort to discuss di security challenges for di kontri. Dem plan to hear from all stakeholders and agree on recommendations wey dem go sumit give di Executive arm of goment.





He said to achieve this, ethno-religious differences and other factors that often divide Nigerians must be put aside for the urgency of safeguarding the nation.



For di first day of di summit, di lawmakers agree say di nation dey under attack from insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and oda criminal elements and call for joint efforts by all Nigerians to tackle am.

Key things lawmakers tok go improve security for di kontri



Review of procurement processes: Di Senate President Ahmad Lawan say di National Assembly must review di procurement processes by security agencies.



E explain say di National Assembly go support di provision of more resources for di security agencies so dem go fit tackle di insecurity challenge for di kontri but dem go also chook eye on how dem take dey buy and manage dis resources.



Criminals must dey punished: All criminals must dey dealt wit in di correct manner regardless of where e come from.



Unity:

Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila say to overcome di rising security challenge ethno-religious differences and oda factor wey most times dey divide Nigerians must dey pushed aside.



Previous and current approach no fix insecurity for di kontri, na why every body must join hand to reject anything wey wan scata di kontri peace.



President Muhammadu Buhari dey represented for di occasion by di Secretary-General of di Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.



Di president ask di lawmakers to use di opportunity of di summit to pass more laws wey go improve di operations of di national security agencies.



