National Sports Authority: 2021 in review

Director-General of the NSA Professor Twumasi

Source: National Sports Authority

The National Amputee Football Team won the African Amputee football championship in Tanzania which qualifies them for the world Amputee championship.

The Hockey Association Of Ghana hosted the African Cup For Club Championship 2021. The opening ceremony of the African Cup for the Club Championship 2021 was held on 24th November 2021, at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.



The Male & Female Rugby teams of Ghana Won the West African 7s Pre-World Cup qualifiers. The male and female national rugby teams of Ghana emerged champions of the West African edition of the Rugby 7s Pre-World Cup qualifiers. The qualifiers took place at the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday to November 28, saw Ghana battling five other countries; Niger, Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Benin to win the coveted title.



Inauguration of the Sub-committees of the LOC for The 13th African Games, Accra 2023. The Minister for Youth and Sports duly inaugurated the seven Sub-Committees under the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games at the Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.



The National Sports Authority (NSA) supported Ghana’s senior National Table Tennis Team, the ‘Black Loopers’ with air tickets during the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African championships which took place in Yaoundé, Cameroon.



On August 31, 2021, The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commissioning of a Sports infrastructure at Borteyman in Accra, meant for the hosting of the 13th African games in 2023.



President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rewarded Ghana’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic Team when the contingent called on him on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Jubilee House in Accra. The contingent were rewarded with cash prizes, with the sole medalist Samuel Takyi taking home a vehicle.



Ghana Wrestling Association’s (GWA) organized a coaching clinic for its trainers.



Officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) interacted with the Mayor of Inawashiro, Hiroshi Zongo, during team Ghana’s preparation towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

A high-level Ghanaian delegation led by Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi joined team Ghana in Tokyo, Japan for the 2020 Olympic Games.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, interacted with Ghanaian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to encourage them to win more laurels for Mother Ghana.



Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie on Thursday July 15, 2021 on behalf of the sector Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif opened the 10th International President’s Cup Chess Championship in Accra, Ghana.



Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi on Saturday, July 3, 2021 paid a working visit to the Bono Regional directorate of the National Sports Authority. The visit was to amongst other things inspect some ongoing projects in the Bono region.



On Wednesday, 30th June 2021, The National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) organized a delightful departure ceremony for the Ghanaian Tokyo Olympic Games contingent as they flew from the Kotoka International Airport to Japan.



On Tuesday, 29th June 2021, The Chairman of the 2023 African Games Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Dr Ofosu Asare and other executive members paid a working visit to the National Sports Authority (NSA) at the Head Office in Accra. The committee reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with the Authority to ensure the successful hosting of the biggest continental games in Ghana and requisite preparation of athletes by the National Sports Authority and various federations.



The Ministry for Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority organized a workshop to discuss a proposed Operational Guidelines for Sports Federations and Associations before the passage of Legislative Instrument (LI) by Parliament to fully operate the Sports Act, 2016 (Act 934) which deals with regulation of the entire sporting industry.



The KOORA SPORTS CONSULT LTD was launched at the Accra Sports Stadium. The event was chaired by Hon Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi reiterated the Authority’s support for private and independent bodies interested in contributing to sports development, promotion and management across the country as it’s being demonstrated among the over 40 sporting associations

NSA, MOYS Supports Taekwondo National Team. Six (6) national Taekwondo athletes participated in the 2021 AFRICAN KYROGUI SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS (G4). The team led by the President of Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Mr. Frederick Otu, paid a courtesy call on Prof. Peter Twumasi on 2nd June, 2021 to express their appreciation for the financial support from the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif (MP) undertook his nationwide tour of sporting facilities under construction or renovation.



The 20th Edition of the May 9th Stadium Disaster Commemorative Event was held at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif led officials of the Ministry and the National Sports Authority to commemorate the May 9 stadium disaster which took place in 2001 where 127 lives were lost during a match between the two most successful football clubs, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Gaudete Institute (TGI) Donates to the National Paralympic Committee-Ghana.



The National Sports Authority took delivery of 30 donated life motivational books for athletes from disciplines under the National Paralympic Committee-Ghana. Prof Marian Asantewah Nkansah, author of the book titled “Inspirational Quotes for Living” donated through The Gaudete Institute (TGI), an NGO, which provides humanitarian services to people with disability and limited opportunities among other things.



Executives of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) paid a two-day working visit to the National Sports Authority (NSA) on 20-21 April 2021 to discuss various matters affecting the sport with the Director-General of the Governmental Agency for sports, Prof Peter Twumasi.



Addendum to Protocol Agreement – NSA, YEA Sign MOU to Support Athletes



The National Sports Authority (NSA) and The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) on Wednesday 7th April 2021, signed an agreement that seeks to extend the Government’s support for elite athletes from various sporting associations in Ghana. As a result, one thousand athletes received a stipend of five hundred Ghana Cedis (₵500) during the COVID pandemic.

Ghana’s Youth and Sports Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif on Wednesday March 17, 2021 met with all Agency Heads and management members of the National Sports Authority (NSA), National Youth Authority (NYA) and Winneba Sports College (WSC) under the sector ministry in a modest engagement to familiarize with all the units he will be working with.



Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium was handed over to a Contractor for renovation works. Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi on wednesday march 3rd, 2021 formally handed over the Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium to the Contractor and officers from the Ghana Hockey Association and Ghana Gas Company to begin renovation works. Currently, the first phase of the renovation has been completed and the facility is being used to host continental championship.



Achievements



a) Samuel Takyi won a bronze medal in the Featherweight division at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



b) The National Bodybuilders and Fitness team achieved 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals at the Arnold Classics African Bodybuilding Tournament in South Africa.



c) The Black Challenge (National Amputee Football Team) won the ultimate trophy at the 2021 Cup of Africa Nations held at Dar El Salam, Tanzania from Nov 27 – Dec 4, 2021.



d) The National Blind Sports (Goalball) Association female team won Bronze whilst the male team placed 4th at the 2021 IBSA Africa Goalball Championship hosted at Cape Coast, Ghana from Dec 3 – 11, 2021.



e) The National Chess Team won 1 silver medal at the African Junior Championship (Accra, Ghana) and 4 gold; 1 bronze medals at the African Individual Schools Championship (Nairobi, Kenya)

f) Two (2) Ghanaian female clubs won the 1st (Ghana Revenue Authority) and 3rd (Ghana Prisons Service) positions at the Africa Cup for Club Championships hosted at the Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium from Nov 24 – 30, 2021. Mavis Boatemaa won the Best Female Player award at the tournament.



g) Abeiku Jackson won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal at the 14th CANA Africa Juniors and Seniors Swimming and Open Water Championships hosted at the Accra, Ghana from Oct. 11 – 17, 2021.



h) Isaac Dogboe successfully defended his North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Featherweight title and Robert Quaye and Holy Dorgbetor won vacant Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) Super Lightweight and Featherweight titles respectively. Manyo Plange successfully retained his West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) Light flyweight title.



i) Team Ghana won both the male and female trophies (gold medals) at the Africa Regional 7s Pre- World Cup Qualification hosted at Kumasi, Ghana from Nov 27 – 28, 2021.



j) Winnifred Ntumi won bronze in the female 49kg category at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifier held at Uzbekistan on Dec 7, 2021.



k) Team Ghana won 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze Medals at the 2021 African Mixed Teams Championships held at Kampala, Uganda from October 20 – 29, 2021.



l) Abubakar Adizatu won Silver in the WD-WHI two (2) Categories. Juliana Ampofo and Asana Awudu and Ampofowaa Akosua won bronze at the Para International Championships held in December 2021 at Uganda