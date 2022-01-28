National team coaches not paid for 2 years - Saddick Adams reveals

Ghana Football Association

Milovan sacked as Black Stars coach

Ghana search for new coach ahead of World Cup playoff



Milovan to pocket $270k as severance package



Sports journalist Saddick Adams has claimed that coaches for the junior national teams have not been paid for the last two years.



According to him, expatriate coaches get paid handsomely when they manage the Black Stars while junior national teams continue to beg for their salaries to be paid.



Saddick Adams who took to social media to express his fury, stated that the coaches responsible for nurturing talents have not been paid since their appointment two years ago.

“We’re able to pay over millions of dollars in salaries to the coaches of the Black Stars in one year.



But coaches and assistants from U-15, U-17, U-20 & U-23 have gone two years without salaries.



The coaches selecting players from grassroot to feed the team you watch on TV have not been paid since they were hired in February 2020. Two years,” Saddick Adams tweeted.



He added that the plight of the youth coaches go unnoticed because they are never considered a priority because all the attention is on the Senior national team.



“How does the GFA and Government expect them to survive? And in reality, how do they survive? You expect fair selection in such an awkward system?

The very damning and critical issues with our football that parliament and public avoid cos it’s not on TV. Of course, we as a country love the fantasies and exciting the gallery.



We have millions of dollars to promise and pay winning bonuses to Black Stars players and spend millions to pay salaries and compensation to expat coaches but the men supposed to select and train them into becoming Black Stars are UNPAID,” he tweeted.



The sports journalist’s criticisms come days after Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac was sacked as head coach of the Black Stars and is expected to pocket $270,000 as severance package.