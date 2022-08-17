0
Nations FC unveil new logo

Nations Fc Logo.jpeg Kurt Okraku, Divine Kyei Boadu and a host of dignitaries unveiling of the logo

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Division One League side, Nations FC on Tuesday, August 16 marked their transition from their hitherto moniker, Bekway Youth Football Academy with an official launch and unveiling of their new logo.

At an event that brought some powerful persons in the football fraternity under one umbrella, Nation’s FC was officially outdoored to the world with the management of the club making some ambitious pronouncements.

The President of the club, Divine Kyei Boadu in his welcome address said the aim is to position the club as a platform where the best footballing talents in the country are groomed to achieve tremendous success.

He spoke of his vision to make the club a hallmark of sporting excellence in the country by performing on the field and also securing awesome sponsorship deals.

Divine Boadu announced that work is already ongoing with the construction of a 12,000- seater world-class sport stadium which will have a gym, merchandise shops, a restaurant among others.

He said the arrival of the club marks the dawn of a new era for Ghana football as the club has set out to be a model club for others.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku professed his excitement with the arrival of the club and urged to put measures in place to make the club one of the best in the country.

Kurt Okraku commended Divine Boadu for following the footsteps of his father (Kwame Kyei, Board Member of Asante Kotoko) and called for more investment in football.

The GFA Boss expressed confidence that the club will churn out talents for the country and grow the sport in the country.

