Ndlonu, Hann qualify for Heritage World Cup golf

File photo: Both have qualified to represent Ghana in Mauritius

Source: GNA

Garikai Ndlonu and Ross Hann qualified to represent Ghana for the 2021 Heritage World Cup Golf Championship scheduled for Mauritius.

Ndlonu returned a net score of 67 to emerge champion while Hann placed second with a score of 68 in Ghana’s final qualifying series played at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday.



They would be joined by other qualifiers from 26 countries to compete for the ultimate trophy of the competition which tee-off on Monday, October 11, and ends on Saturday, October 16.



In Group ‘B’ Dennis Addo came first with 65 net, Yan Weijan took the second position with 70 net while Gustave Godonu placed third with 71 net.



In the Ladies segment reserved for Handicap 0-20 golfers, Pamela Atilla came first with 71 net, Grace Afriyie placed second with 72 net while Bernice Esi took the third position with 73 net.

The Group ‘B’ encounter was won by Lee Wan with 65 net, Sarah Djan took the second position with 90 net while Alberta Lomofio placed third with 92 net.



The competition organized by Aro Golf which was sponsored by Danco Impex Limited, Goil Ghana Limited, Equity Health Assurance, Voltic Ghana Limited, and Ash Foam Limited, attracted 100 golfers.



Isaac Aninakwah, Director of Aro Golf commended the participants for the sportsmanship exhibited throughout the games.



He said his outfit was determined to promote the game to an international level and called for sponsorship to enable them to achieve their aim.