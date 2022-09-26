Near-blows as Kotoko officials abuse Hearts of Oak's Gladson Awako

Hearts of oak midfielder Gladson Awako had a scuffle with some Kotoko officials which nearly resulted in an exchange of blows before the Super Clash match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The tussle started before the match as the players proceeded from the tunnel unto the pitch.



Hearts of Oak players used the other side of the pitch whiles Asante Kotoko lined up at the other side of the pitch.



However, during the procession, Awako broke protocol to use the path of Asante Kotko and refused to follow Hearts of Oak’s path unto the pitch.



Some Kotoko officials, who detected the actions of Awako quickly dashed to the players to direct him to use the other way to the pitch but the Hearts of Oak player insisted.



The situation got more confrontational as more Kotoko officials joined to stop Awako from using Kotoko’s route unto the pitch.



The altercation got the attention of some football fans watching as it was perceived the Hearts of Oak player had ulterior motives for breaking a routine.

