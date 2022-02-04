Neither Chris Hughton nor Otto Addo is fit for Black Stars job - Mohammed Polo

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghana finish fourth in Group C AFCON 2021
Black Stars exit AFCON 2021 at group stage with one point
Chris Hughton and Otto Addo leading race for Black Stars job
Erstwhile Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, has said that the main competitors for the Black Stars job, Chris Hughton and Otto Addo are both not capable of handling the senior national team of Ghana.
The former Tottenham Hotspur coach, Hughton, and Borussia Dortmund 'scout trainer', Addo are in a neck-to-neck race to become the next Black Stars boss.
Reacting to who he would choose for the vacant role, Polo said he does not trust the abilities of both candidates.
“None of them, I don’t trust any of them because I don’t know the criteria used in choosing them [Chris Hughton and Otto Addo]." the former Hearts of Oak coach told Free FM.
“I don’t know their CV. I don’t know about their license. What is the license about? What you have done as a coach [is what matters]."
He continued by questioning Otto Addo's experience in his coaching career.
“So currently Otto Addo what team has he handled?"
Nonetheless, the Ghana Football Association is said to have engaged Chris Hughton and Otto Addo. The GFA flew to Germany to meet the former Black Stars player before meeting Hughton, who is in Ghana for holiday.
The Black Stars finished the 2021 AFCON with just a point after a 1-0 loss to Morocco, a one-all draw with Gabon, and a shocking 3-2 defeat to debutants, Comoros in the final Group C fixture.
- Black Stars job: Chris Hughton will be the best fit for the long term - Vanderpuye
- Why Sammy Kuffour has his children's name on his cars number plates
- Kwasi Appiah best candidate for Black Stars job - Mohammed Polo
- GFA contradict Sports Ministry on why Ghana camped in Qatar ahead of AFCON
- Report linking me to Black Stars job is fake news - Ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr
- Read all related articles